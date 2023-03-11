Presenting the Blakely. A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch-style home designed for comfort and simplicity. Stepping into the front foyer will lead you to 2 bedrooms with slide-door closets, and a full guest bathroom with tub-in style shower and a single vanity. Down the foyer hallway opens into a bright, open concept greatroom and kitchen with a large island. The kitchen comes complete with a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, HD laminate countertops, satin nickel finishes and Fallow maple cabinetry. A modern electric fireplace and wall mounting prep for a TV anchors the great room. Off the greatroom, an oak railing leads downstairs to the full basement with rough-in plumbing. The owner's bedroom features a tiled shower with glass framing and doorway, double bowl vanity and walk- in closet. The attached 2.5 car garage at the front of the home steps into the laundry room complete with laundry tub and leads back to the entry foyer.