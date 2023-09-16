Welcome home to the Sage! This Sage features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, an open concept main floor with an additional sunroom, perfect for entertaining, and a 2.5 car garage with service entry door. Stepping in, the kitchen showcases maple cabinets, granite countertops, a large island with extended top, & walk-in pantry. Off the kitchen, the four seasons sunroom leads into a beautiful tree-lined backyard. The great room is anchored by a cozy gas fireplace. In the entry foyer of the home, there is access to a front powder room, entryway closet and a storage space under the stairway. Heading up to the second floor offers a loft perfect for a study nook or extra living space. As well as all three bedrooms, including the owner's suite which has been outfitted with a beautiful, tiled shower and tub. A finished laundry room, linen closet and an additional guest bath with tub-in shower complete the second story.
3 Bedroom Home in Portage - $379,439
