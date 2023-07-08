**UNDER CONSTRUCTION** Welcome to The Onyx 2-Story located in Deer Creek Estates. This inviting home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The Main floor features 9-foot ceilings, giving it a spacious and open feel. The Great Room connects to the Kitchen w/Pantry and Cafe, creating an open-concept layout that is ideal for entertaining. Additional amenities include a conveniently situated powder room and a Den/Flex room that can serve multiple functions. The upper level features a main bedroom ensuite w/walk-in shower, double bowl vanity, and a generous walk-in closet. Alongside the main bedroom suite, the 2nd floor has a loft area (can be converted to 4th bedroom), laundry room and two additional bedrooms, each providing abundant closet space and a full bathroom completing the upper level. PRICING INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, 90% EFFICIENCY FURNACE & CENTRAL AIR. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF OUR MODEL HOME. SELLER OFFERING INCENTIVES!!