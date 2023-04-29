Come experience comfort + luxury as you enter this stunning new construction ranch-style property. Located in the heart of Portage with top-rated schools + major commuter routes, this remarkable 3-bed/2-bath home has IT ALL.Imagine waking up each morning and enjoying a cup of coffee on the charming front porch then heading into the bright and open living + dining areas with soaring ceilings that create an inviting atmosphere. The kitchen is a chef's paradise, soft-close cabinetry, solid surface countertops, a convenient island + dinette space where you can savor your meals.The spacious master suite is complete with a walk-in closet + a private bath that feels like a spa. Outside, the backyard invites you to relax and unwind, surrounded by trees that offer peace + privacy, .71 of an acre!! With an unfinished basement, a high-efficiency furnace, an insulated garage + more, this home is truly a DREAM come true. Don't just imagine yourself living in your perfect home- make it a reality!