**UNDER CONSTRUCTION** Welcome to The Sapphire 2-Story located in Deer Creek Estates. This inviting home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom with a 2 car garage. On the main floor, you'll find 9-foot ceilings, creating an open and spacious feel. The Great Room is connected to the Kitchen with pantry and Caf, great for entertaining. Additionally, there is a Flex Room on the main floor that can serve as a Dining Room or Den. Moving to the upper level, you'll discover 3 bedrooms and a loft area. The main bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom with walk-in shower, double bowl vanity, and a roomy walk-in closet. The other two spacious bedrooms have great closet space and share a full bathroom. For added convenience, there is an upper-level laundry. PRICING INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, 90% EFFICIENCY FURNACE & CENTRAL AIR. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF OUR MODEL HOME.SELLER OFFERING INCENTIVES!!