**UNDER CONSTRUCTION** Welcome to The Sapphire 2-Story located in Deer Creek Estates. This inviting home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom with a 2 car garage. On the main floor, you'll find 9-foot ceilings, creating an open and spacious feel. The Great Room is connected to the Kitchen with pantry and Caf, great for entertaining. Additionally, there is a Flex Room on the main floor that can serve as a Dining Room or Den. Moving to the upper level, you'll discover 3 bedrooms and a loft area. The main bedroom includes an ensuite bathroom with walk-in shower, double bowl vanity, and a roomy walk-in closet. The other two spacious bedrooms have great closet space and share a full bathroom. For added convenience, there is an upper-level laundry. PRICING INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, 90% EFFICIENCY FURNACE & CENTRAL AIR. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF OUR MODEL HOME.SELLER OFFERING INCENTIVES!!
3 Bedroom Home in Portage - $406,055
Related to this story
Most Popular
Someone who purchased a Powerball Double Play lottery ticket for Monday's drawing at a Northwest Indiana gas station likely has a big smile on…
The road is closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV at the intersection Indianapolis Boulevard and Industrial Drive.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Farmhouse Coffee, Culver's, Taco Bell, Anytime Fitness and home furnishings store opening; True BBQ Crown Point and T-Mobile close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Farmhouse Coffee, Culver's, Taco Bell, Anytime Fitness and home furnishings store opening; True BBQ Crown Point and…
If convicted, Martinez would lose his position as sheriff.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has rescinded two of his predecessors' executive orders aimed at limiting state regulations after their provisions largely w…