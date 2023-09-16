Motivated Seller offering this WATERFRONT townhome with access/direct connection to Lake Michigan. This impressive end unit with daylight/walkout basement hosts an open concept main level with formal dining room and dry bar, flowing to the welcoming kitchen boasts a breakfast bar, pantry, solid surfaces, and skylights, open to the living room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and slider to the patio to enjoy peaceful views. Appreciate the spacious main level primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and bathroom. The second bedroom on the upper level features a generously sized walk-in closet and bath, perfect for a guest getaway. Entertaining guests is easy in the finished basement offering a fireplace, wet bar, third bedroom, bathroom and storage, with a walkout directly toward the docks. Nearby Yacht Club with inground pool, beach, restaurant and walking distance to South Shore! Don't miss out on this beauty, schedule your showing today!