3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $339,900

Armani Development proudly presents their Covington model in Waterford Place, Schererville IN. Enjoy maintenance free living in this upscale townhome development that is almost sold out, 6 units left. Spacious foyer entry flows into the large kitchen living areas featuring open concept living. Hardwood floors run throughout the entire area. Cathedral ceiling, granite counters, dimensional cabinetry which you can still pick & a very nice stainless appliance pckg are just a few highlights. What I really like is the split bedroom layout where the master suite is tucked away in the back corner of the house. You're certain to love the huge walk in closet & lovely ensuite. Back up front are 2 more amply sized bedrooms, full guest bath & laundry room. Need more finished space/storage, step down to the full basement, roughed in bath included. 2 car garage is completely finished & trimmed. Cement block walls extend from floor to the roofline between all units. Lake Michigan water & city sewer.