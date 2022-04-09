3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $344,900

Our most popular 2 story model awaits your finishing touches. Enjoy MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING in this 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome that also comes with a FULL BSMT. & bath roughed in for future use. Attached 2.5 car garage has storage area in back, comes insulated trimmed & painted. Spacious foyer entry leads to huge vaulted open concept kitchen great room area. Fully equipped kitchen sports stainless appliance pkg. & GRANITE COUNTERS. Oversized main level master offers large walk in closet, tray ceiling & a delightful ensuite featuring custom 5' custom tile lined shower w/ glass door & double bowl vanity. Loft overlook on 2nd floor a great spot to unwind & you be amazed at the size of the bedrooms up there. Flooring selections are a combination of HARDWOOD, tile & carpeting. Love the solid core entry doors throughout the interior & the upgraded trim pkg. Cement block walls separate each unit floor to ceiling. This home is ready for drywall, still time to make any selections you prefer.