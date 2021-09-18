PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION Picture of similar model. Beautiful Open Concept1850 sq. ft. 3 bed 2 bath ranch home on slab. Engineered flooring, ceramic tile and carpeting throughout the home. Large kitchen, breakfast room, great room. If you are looking for Open Concept this is your home. Cathedral ceiling in great room, large patio. Fireplace in great room. Master bedroom with Trey ceiling, private bath with custom shower and double bowl sink. includes Gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Pella Windows, Completely landscaped home with sod in front and sides with seed in back. Irrigation system included. 2 car garage. Exterior with stone, brick and vinyl siding. READY FOR OCCUPANCY SPRING 2021
3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $419,000
