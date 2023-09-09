The Sage!! 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. This home features an open concept floor plan with the great room open to the kitchen. Kitchen showcases maple soft close cabinets with quartz countertops and under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and an island for entertaining. Relax by the fireplace in the great room. The owner's suite has a deluxe bath with a double bowl sink and walk in closet. Second floor loft area. 3 car attached garage. Front yard sod with a plant package. All with the Industry's Best Customer Care Program and Warranty.