The Sage!! 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. This home features an open concept floor plan with the great room open to the kitchen. Kitchen showcases maple soft close cabinets with quartz countertops and under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances and an island for entertaining. Relax by the fireplace in the great room. The owner's suite has a deluxe bath with a double bowl sink and walk in closet. Second floor loft area. 3 car attached garage. Front yard sod with a plant package. All with the Industry's Best Customer Care Program and Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $443,186
Related to this story
Most Popular
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Parlor Doughnuts opens; Big N Little and Santiago’s Mexican Restaurante close
Lake Superior Judge John Sedia said Aug. 24 his original ruling stands, even though the judge acknowledged it included a "regrettable ... pith…
"Witnesses report that a group of juveniles were jumping off the breakwall after being advised not to by East Chicago Marina staff," the DNR said.
Older woman safely removed from home by firefighters after multiple departments respond to Labor Day blaze.
"The driver of the passenger vehicle had succeeded in exiting under his own power prior to firefighters' arrival, but was lying on the ground …