3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $494,900

AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY 2/1/22! Apple Tree Estates features 38 home sites with pricing starting in the mid 400's. Choose from our one of our models or we can custom design your dream home. This model features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Great rm. with cathedral ceiling and fireplace. Open concept throughout. Stainless appliances in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Great Rm. Dining rm., kitchen, Breakfast area, master suite and hallways. The master suite features walk in closet, custom shower double bowl sinks. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms/office are carpeted. 2nd bath features tub/shower combo and ceramic flooring. Main fl. finished laundry with cabinets. Home is Brick stone and vinyl siding. Large deck off of great room kitchen. Full daylight basement plumbed in for future bath. 2 car finished garage.Home is fully landscaped. Located close to the Illinois border. 40 min. to Chicago. Lake Michigan Water.