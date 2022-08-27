Under Construction:Don't miss the opportunity to live in Bailey's Cove a quiet 8 ranch home subdivision. The home offers 1750 sq ft with a full basement. 3 bedroom/2 bath/3 car garage. The nicely appointed owner's suite has a private bath featuring a nicely sized custom tile shower. The great room is open to a large eat-in kitchen that includes quartz countertops and stainless steel appliance and tiled backsplash. You will love spending quiet time under the rear covered patio off the kitchen. Basement is unfinished and roughed for a future bathroom. Landscaped with irrigation. Lawn service, snow removal, irrigation maintenance and fertilizing is included in HOA. Photos are representative of a past build/model.
3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $507,000
