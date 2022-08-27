 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $507,000

3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $507,000

Under Construction:Don't miss the opportunity to live in Bailey's Cove a quiet 8 ranch home subdivision. The home offers 1750 sq ft with a full basement. 3 bedroom/2 bath/3 car garage. The nicely appointed owner's suite has a private bath featuring a nicely sized custom tile shower. The great room is open to a large eat-in kitchen that includes quartz countertops and stainless steel appliance and tiled backsplash. You will love spending quiet time under the rear covered patio off the kitchen. Basement is unfinished and roughed for a future bathroom. Landscaped with irrigation. Lawn service, snow removal, irrigation maintenance and fertilizing is included in HOA. Photos are representative of a past build/model.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts