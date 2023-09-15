A rare find in Briar Ridge Subdivision. All Brick, 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style half-duplex on 1/3 acre private wooded lot. Bright, clean, large room sizes, high ceilings, 2 fireplaces, skylights, and lots of natural light. Eat in kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, sunroom/den off kitchen, and 2 car attached garage. The full (unfinished) basement has high ceilings, 1/2 bath, and the opportunity to add another 2,425 sq ft of living space. New Roof 2021. Briar Ridge is a secure, upscale, gated community, and offers easy access to Briar Ridge Golf and Country Club if you choose to become a club member(not required).