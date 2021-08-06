 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $535,000

3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $535,000

3 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $535,000

Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath ranch home with 2.5 car garage Large Great room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and engineered flooring, Eat in Kitchen with soft close cabinets and granite counter tops. Main bed with engineered flooring Ensuite bath and large walk in closet 2nd and 3rd bedrooms on opposite side of home. Formal dining or office. custom blinds. All stainless kitchen appliance stay with home. Refrigerator, Gas stove Microwave built in, dishwasher built in. In ground swimming pool swimming pool with roll top cover upgraded landscaping. Heated 2 plus car garage. THIS HOME IS IMMACULATE!!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts