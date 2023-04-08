Introducing the Lincoln - an elegant and spacious, three level, 1756 square foot, maintenance-free townhome that offers three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two car garage! The bright, open concept floor plan is sure to delight with a very generously sized great room, dedicated dining area and kitchen with pantry and plenty of storage, counter and workspace. Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank and carpeted floors are just some of the special features of this home. Your relaxing owner's suite with bath and walk-in closet awaits! A finished bonus room on the lower level offers you a customizable space for the way you like to live. Builder offers a new home warranty plus Smart Home SM technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from the comfort of your sofa or from 500 miles away and connects to your home with your smart phone, tablet or computer. Photos of a similar home.