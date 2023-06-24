Brand New Modern Townhome in the upscale Gates of St. John located just minutes from the Illinois border with easy access to Chicago! The Urban City design GARFIELD model has an open concept offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2-car garage and a finished lower level bonus room perfect for a home office or recreation room! Large center island is the focal point of main living area, which is ideal for entertaining! Kitchen features designer cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. The laundry area is conveniently located on the upper level. Primary suite features a 3/4 bath with raised vanity, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and full bath complete upper level. On the lower level is the bonus room and access to your 2-car garage. Just minutes down the road, enjoy the action on Cedar Lake or the charm of Crown Point with restaurants, shops, and festivals! ASK ABOUT BELOW MARKET INTEREST RATES AND UP TO $4,000 CLOSING COST CREDIT AVAILABLE!