3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $323,990

Early winter move in! The Spacious Lincoln Townhome offers 1756 square feet of open & spacious living space with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and finished bonus room on the lower level. Large open concept main level. The luxurious kitchen includes designer cabinets, quartz countertops, pantry, & new stainless-steel appliances. Ample counter space perfect for entertaining and overlooks the open and generous dining and great room areas! Oversized walk-in closet, private master bath with dual bowl vanity and spacious shower. Convenient upstairs laundry. Low maintenance, professionally landscaped home site.All homes include America's Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away from all of your devices. Home life can be hands-free. Set the scene with your voice, phone or Qolysys Panel. Photos are of a similar home.