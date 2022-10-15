Early winter move in! The Spacious Lincoln Townhome offers 1756 square feet of open & spacious living space with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and finished bonus room on the lower level. Large open concept main level. The luxurious kitchen includes designer cabinets, quartz countertops, pantry, & new stainless-steel appliances. Ample counter space perfect for entertaining and overlooks a the open and generous dining and great room areas! Oversized walk-in closet, private master bath with dual bowl vanity and spacious shower. Convenient upstairs laundry. Low maintenance, professionally landscaped home site.All homes include America's Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away from all of your devices. Home life can be hands-free. Set the scene with your voice, phone or Qolysys Panel. Photos are of a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $324,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
In an exclusive interview with The Times, Mrvan said neither he, nor anyone affiliated with his campaign, provided Green's military service record to Politico.
U.S. Steel is idling the tin mill at the Gary Works steel mill.
The deceased was identified early Tuesday by the DNR.
"The people here on the street saved this company. If it wasn't for these people, there wouldn't be a U.S. Steel today. It has nothing to do with management in Pittsburgh."
"The teacher further told the student that she has a list and that he/she was on the bottom of that list," police said.
The Beacon Hill Business District is designed to cater to families visiting the nearby Crown Point Sportsplex for tournaments.
"The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is obviously strongly opposed to domestic violence in any form and is committed to the safety of the community in all forms," according to a prepared statement by the department.
The deceased was found unconscious in the roadway with serious injuries when police arrived.
JERRY DAVICH: Street busking fake fiddler plays on our heartstrings, prompts warning of nationwide scam
The fake fiddler outside Target went through the same motions of a violinist, moving his bow back and forth almost note for note. Almost.
Kyle Reyna knowingly put a child in danger a deprived him of necessary care, according to court documents.