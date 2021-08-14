 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $327,500

3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $327,500

3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $327,500

RANCH luxury paired villas in the Gates of St. John! ALL BRICK villas come STANDARD w/ upgraded finishes & high quality features. 1838 sq.ft. w/ FULL BASEMENT has roughed in plumbing for future finishing. Open concept floor plan includes cathedral ceilings, fireplace, granite counters, stainless appliances & beautiful but durable luxury vinyl plank flooring. Enjoy your morning beverage in the place that sure to become the favored, the fabulous SUNROOM- also standard! Rest well knowing that from the ground up attention to detail has been incorporated into the construction, like the concrete block party wall that separates the units providing superior fireproofing & soundproofing. Energy efficient Pella windows, electric in conduit, high efficiency furnace w/humidifier & lifetime architecture shingles are just some of the standard features you'll pay extra for elsewhere. Age restricted community. Representative photo

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts