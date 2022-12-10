3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $334,890

Beautiful New Construction Garfield! Spacious 1758 sq ft Townhome located in the Gates of St. John. The Garfield Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished bonus room, 2 car garage and large primary suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with designer cabinets, quartz countertops, spacious island for additional seating which overlooks spacious dining and great rooms and stainless-steel appliances. The open layout is ideal for everyday living and entertaining. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs! A large finished lower level makes a great office or family room.All homes include America's Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away from all of your devices. Home life can be hands-free. Set the scene with your voice, phone or Qolysys Panel. Professionally landscaped with fully sodded front yard with lawn care and snow removal.