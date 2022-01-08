Proposed construction- Starting soon! ALL BRICK villas STANDARD w/ upgraded finishes & high quality features. 1838 sq.ft. w/ FULL BASEMENT has roughed in plumbing for future finishing. Open concept floor plan includes cathedral ceilings, fireplace, granite counters, stainless appliances & beautiful but durable luxury vinyl plank flooring. Enjoy your morning beverage in the place that sure to become the favored, the fabulous SUNROOM- also standard! Rest well knowing that from the ground up attention to detail has been incorporated into the construction, like the concrete block party wall that separates the units providing superior fireproofing & soundproofing. Energy efficient Pella windows, electric in conduit, high efficiency furnace w/humidifier & lifetime architecture shingles are just some of the standard features you'll pay extra for elsewhere. Age restricted community. Representative photos-builders model
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $342,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez denied the allegations, saying it was "important to note that these are not allegations of political corruption."
- Updated
Keontrell S. Gill, 19, was arrested after he returned to the woman's apartment with $120 he allegedly promised her so she would not call police, court records state.
- Updated
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.
- Updated
A 24-year-old Chesterton woman found in her vehicle in a ditch was more than three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.
- Updated
Supporters of the plan said it's unconscionable the state of Indiana conditions the exercise of a constitutional right on the need to obtain a license from the state police before doing so.
- Updated
The driver, Eric White, 20, is currently in Lake County Jail and criminal charges are pending against him.
- Updated
A quirk in Indiana's turn signal statutes that leaves pretty much every motorist at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time is poised to be corrected this year.
- Updated
"He was nationally recognized as a safety expert. He was the best of the best in the country. We were lucky to have such a talent in Hobart."
- Updated
Amid a rise in the Omicron variant and COVID-19 infections, another big-box store in Northwest Indiana is taking the rare step of temporarily shuttering for a deep clean and sanitization.
- Updated
"(William) Metz informed investigators that he was the person at the residence who downloaded and viewed the child sexual abuse material," a court record states.