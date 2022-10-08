3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $346,040

BEAUTIFUL New construction for Early winter DELIVERY! Spacious 1757 sq ft Garfield townhome located in the Gates of St. John features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished bonus room, 2 car garage, large primary suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Luxurious kitchen has designer cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and convenient island for additional seating and overlooks spacious dining and great rooms! The open layout is ideal for everyday living and entertaining. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs! A large finished lower level makes a great office or family room.All homes include America's Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away from all of your devices. Home life can be hands-free. Set the scene with your voice, phone or Qollsys Panel. Professionally landscaped with fully sodded front yard. with lawn care and snow removal. Photos are of a similar home.