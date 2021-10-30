3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $355,220

Presenting THE MEADOW - New construction ready for occupancy this February! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2-story home offers a second floor loft/family room and 1st floor bonus room for a home office, den or even a formal dining room. Open kitchen overlooking the great room with quartz counter tops, corner pantry, island with seating space and stainless-steel appliances. The 2nd story offers the perfect loft area for a second living/flex space, 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom and conveniently located laundry room. Master bedroom provides a walk-in closet & private full bath featuring dual comfort height vanity & walk-in shower. Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. Make it yours today on this fully landscaped site! This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system and has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters.