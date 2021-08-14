3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $364,900

CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE ! ALL BRICK ranch home in The Gates of St John. Wonderful split bedroom floorplan features open concept greatroom/kitchen/dinette. Plenty of storage including closet space, FULL BASEMENT and oversized garage. Quality construction features everywhere! LVT flooring, fireplace, kitchen island with granite tops, appliances package, master bath with double bowl sink and tile shower. Energy efficient Pella windows, electric in conduit and fully insulated, drywalled and painted garage with opener. Basement is ready to finish with rough-in for future bathroom and egress window. Outside comes standard with fully landscaped sodded yard and irrigation system. So much included as standard that no upgrading is needed!