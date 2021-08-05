 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $364,990
UNDER CONSTRUCTION. To be completed Fall/Winter2021! DR Horton America's Builder presents The DOVER Ranch Plan offers 1958 Sq. Ft., 9 ft ceilings throughout, 3 bdrms, flex room, 2 full baths. Come home & enjoy a beautiful open kitchen with quartz countertops, island seating, corner pantry, designer cabinets & stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy the spacious living area while preparing everyday meals or entertaining friends & family. The large covered patio off the dining room is the perfect spot to enjoy a quiet outdoor space. The primary bedroom features a walk in closet, prvt full bath w/ walk in shower & separate comfort height vanities. Impressive innovative tankless water heater, ERV furnace system, Hardie Siding & Smart Home System are priceless construction features incl. w/your new home. Homesite w/sod & landscaping package all incl. Warranty included. Crown Point Schools. Nearby Il/In border, Parks, Lake Michigan Duneland Beaches, Fine Dining, Shopping & more! photo similar home

