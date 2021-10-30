Presenting THE MEADOW - New construction ready for occupancy this March! This wonderful 3 bedroom home offers an open kitchen with quartz counter tops, corner pantry, island w/seating space and SS appliances that overlooks the large great room and perfectly sized dining area. An additional 1st floor bonus room for potential office or formal dining room, upgraded vinyl plank flooring and beautiful fireplace complete the first floor. Heads upstairs to the perfect loft area for a second living/flex space, 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom and convenient laundry room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & full bath features dual comfort height vanity & walk-in shower. Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free and is fully landscaped! This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system with easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters.
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $365,670
