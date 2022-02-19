Presenting the DOVER - This new construction home will be ready this SPRING! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath sprawling ranch with over 1900 sqft of living space. Additional bonus room with french glass doors is a great potential home office or den. An open concept kitchen has everything you need including quartz countertops, island seating, large pantry, birch flagstone cabinets, crown molding plus SS appliances. Enjoy the spacious great room with an electric no fuss fireplace while entertaining family & friends. The large covered patio off dining room is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee. The Primary bedroom features a large walk-in closet, private full bath with a walk-in shower & separate comfort height vanities.Fully landscaped & sodded homesite completes the look of the home. This SMART HOME makes home life hands free! Fabulous new community within the highly ranked Crown Point School system. Easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $369,990
