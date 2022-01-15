Presenting THE DOVER - New construction ready for occupancy this Spring! Welcome home to this 3 bed, 2 bath sprawling ranch with over 1950 sq.ft of living space. Additional bonus room with glass french doors acting as a great space for a home office or den. Open concept kitchen with quartz counter tops, island seating, corner pantry, crown molding cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the spacious living area with electric fireplace while entertaining friends & family. The large covered patio off the dining room is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee. Primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, private full bath with walk-in shower & separate comfort height vanities. Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. Fully landscaped & sodded homesite and ready for it's new owners! Fabulous new development within the highly ranked Crown Point School system& easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $374,990
