UNDER CONSTRUCTION- COTTAGE HOME by Illiana Construction features 1918 square feet, open concept and sturdy all brick construction. 3 bedrooms, large greatroom and airy sunroom offer plenty of spaces for creative decorating. Kitchen has peninsula with seating for up to 6 and center island, stainless appliance package, granite countertops and ample cabinetry with crownmold. Huge walk-in pantry closet off the kitchen measures approx 9' x 6' and additional storage in the garage. Exterior features include 12 x 12 patio, full landscaping with sod yard and irrigation. Low maintenance fee of $100/mo for lawn care, sprinkler maintence, and snow removal. Age restricted community. Representative photos of same model.
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intersection of 109th Avenue and Randolph Street might just be the luckiest crossroads in Northwest Indiana.
Crown Point man in coma after explosion left him with 3rd-degree burns, initial 1% chance of survival
"When you hear he has less than 1% chance of survival, the wind just leaves your lungs. You don't know what to say. It's a shock," Jeffrey Valles said.
"The meeting was arranged due to some ongoing issues between he and the suspect," Crown Point Police Chief Peter Land said.
This is the second fatal crash the woman has been charged in.
Anyone with information about the identity of the two men involved in the homicide is asked to call Cpl. Daryl Gordon at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Officers confiscated two handguns along with narcotics including heroin, crack cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana from the home.
A resident of the area said she was in her home "when she observed something big fly by her kitchen window," a charging document reads.
The government alleged the defendants filed more than 500 illicit federal income tax returns between 2014 and 2017.
Justin M. Mitchell, 27, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the Oct. 31, 2017, homicide of Khalil Carter, 19, at an apartment in Hammond.
Beginning March 31, payment of the fee will be requested of anyone who does not have a federal lands pass. The fee varies depending on the method used to enter the national park.