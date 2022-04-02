3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $380,000

UNDER CONSTRUCTION- COTTAGE HOME by Illiana Construction features 1918 square feet, open concept and sturdy all brick construction. 3 bedrooms, large greatroom and airy sunroom offer plenty of spaces for creative decorating. Kitchen has peninsula with seating for up to 6 and center island, stainless appliance package, granite countertops and ample cabinetry with crownmold. Huge walk-in pantry closet off the kitchen measures approx 9' x 6' and additional storage in the garage. Exterior features include 12 x 12 patio, full landscaping with sod yard and irrigation. Low maintenance fee of $100/mo for lawn care, sprinkler maintence, and snow removal. Age restricted community. Representative photos of same model.