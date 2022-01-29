BUILDERS MODEL! RANCH luxury paired villas in the Gates of St. John! ALL BRICK villas come STANDARD w/ upgraded finishes & high quality features. 1838 sq.ft. w/ FULL BASEMENT has roughed in plumbing for future finishing. Open concept floor plan includes cathedral ceilings, fireplace, granite counters, stainless appliances & beautiful but durable luxury vinyl plank flooring. Enjoy your morning beverage in the place that sure to become the favored, the fabulous SUNROOM- also standard! Rest well knowing that from the ground up attention to detail has been incorporated into the construction, like the concrete block party wall that separates the units providing superior fireproofing & soundproofing. Energy efficient Pella windows, electric in conduit, high efficiency furnace w/humidifier & lifetime architecture shingles are just some of the standard features you'll pay extra for elsewhere. Age restricted community. This BUILDERS MODEL WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE in 2023
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $384,900
