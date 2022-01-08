 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $392,070

3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $392,070

3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $392,070

LENNAR BUILDERS PRESENTS The MATISSE Model. Elegance abounds in this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath New Construction Home! This impeccable ranch features a formal dining room and family room that is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. The main floor offers 9' ceilings, beautiful wood flooring and an over sized laundry room with exceptional ceramic tile. The gourmet kitchen includes upgraded 42 cabinetry, quartz counter top, stainless steel farmhouse sink and upgraded faucet, stainless steel G.E. flat-top range, double oven, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator with bottom loading freezer and a built-in Keurig. The master bath has a walk-in upgraded shower, double bowl sinks with upgraded Quartz counter tops and faucets. This home also showcases a covered front door, 3 car garage and brick exterior, along with a full basement and fireplace. So many Upgrades!! Complete MAY, 2020. *(Pictures are of previously built model)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts