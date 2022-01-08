3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $392,070

LENNAR BUILDERS PRESENTS The MATISSE Model. Elegance abounds in this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath New Construction Home! This impeccable ranch features a formal dining room and family room that is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. The main floor offers 9' ceilings, beautiful wood flooring and an over sized laundry room with exceptional ceramic tile. The gourmet kitchen includes upgraded 42 cabinetry, quartz counter top, stainless steel farmhouse sink and upgraded faucet, stainless steel G.E. flat-top range, double oven, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator with bottom loading freezer and a built-in Keurig. The master bath has a walk-in upgraded shower, double bowl sinks with upgraded Quartz counter tops and faucets. This home also showcases a covered front door, 3 car garage and brick exterior, along with a full basement and fireplace. So many Upgrades!! Complete MAY, 2020. *(Pictures are of previously built model)