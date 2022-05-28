Presenting THE MEADOW - New construction ready for occupancy Summer 2022! Check out this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with FULL BASEMENT. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, corner pantry, island w/seating space and stainless steel appliances that overlooks the large great room and perfectly sized dining area. An additional 1st floor bonus room for potential office or formal dining room w/upgraded vinyl plank flooring completes the first floor. Head upstairs to the perfect loft area for a second living space, 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom and convenient laundry room. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet & full bath features dual comfort height vanity & walk-in shower. Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. Fully landscaped & sodded homesite! This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system with easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $424,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The explosion occurred at a contractor's facility at the mill that turns slag into cement, Cleveland-Cliffs said.
Indiana pastor admits 'adultery' at church service; victim stands up to say she was 16 when it began
Pastor John Lowe II got a standing ovation initially after saying he had sinned and committed “adultery.” Then a woman walked up to the microphone and said she was 16 at the time. A prosecutor is investigating.
Anyone with information on the suspect and/or vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Lisa Duncan at 219-764-5706.
"David (Dalton) stated multiple times that he was going to do whatever to help his son, who just got jumped by the large group of juveniles," according to Chesterton police.
One of the most hyped recent economic development projects in Northwest Indiana has met a sudden, swift and unexpected end.
During the search, a pit bull at the house attempted to attack officers and the dog was shot, police stated.
Police responded at 5:33 p.m. for a report of a large group of juveniles fighting at Thomas Centennial Park.
As he watched the man take another drag on the cigarette, the officer said he pulled alongside him and asked what he was smoking, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Indiana State Police and Crown Point Emergency Management were called to assist Crown Point police and firefighters.