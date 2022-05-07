3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $439,990

Presenting THE MEADOW - New construction ready for occupancy Summer 2022! Check out this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with FULL BASEMENT. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, corner pantry, island w/seating space and stainless steel appliances that overlooks the large great room and perfectly sized dining area. An additional 1st floor bonus room for potential office or formal dining room w/upgraded vinyl plank flooring completes the first floor. Head upstairs to the perfect loft area for a second living space, 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom and convenient laundry room. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet & full bath features dual comfort height vanity & walk-in shower. Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. Fully landscaped & sodded homesite! This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system with easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!