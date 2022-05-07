Presenting THE MEADOW - New construction ready for occupancy Summer 2022! Check out this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with FULL BASEMENT. Kitchen offers quartz counter tops, corner pantry, island w/seating space and stainless steel appliances that overlooks the large great room and perfectly sized dining area. An additional 1st floor bonus room for potential office or formal dining room w/upgraded vinyl plank flooring completes the first floor. Head upstairs to the perfect loft area for a second living space, 3 generously sized bedrooms, a 3/4 bathroom and convenient laundry room. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet & full bath features dual comfort height vanity & walk-in shower. Your new SMART HOME comes with an industry-leading suite of products making home life hands-free. Fully landscaped & sodded homesite! This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system with easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana taxes!
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $439,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two carjacking suspects have been pronounced dead after jumping into the Little Calumet River early Saturday morning.
Check out a list of local election results from the 2022 May primary.
A subdivision consisting of 185 single family rental homes is moving forward in Crown Point.
The new restaurant would be the third-ever Portillo's to have a triple-lane drive-thru.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Lake County Coroner’s office.
The boy is the second Gary child to die as a result of abuse in April.
In the last three months, more than 700 railroaders have walked off the job at BNSF because of the attendance policy, according to the union.
The Porter County Sheriff's Crash Investigation Team is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information about the women's homicides is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kris Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
The Cedar Lake department reported being called out at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to the 11000 West block of 126th Avenue for a death investigation.