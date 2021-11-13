Looking for an ALL BRICK ranch home? Check out this new construction in The Gates of St John and you will find it! Offering wonderful finishes & high quality features, this 2028 sq.ft. home includes a FULL BASEMENT w/roughed in plumbing for future finishing. Open concept floor plan with 10' ceilings, fireplace, granite counters, stainless appliances & beautiful and durable luxury vinyl tile floors. Outside you'll find a fully landscaped yard with sod and underground sprinklers. Rest well knowing that from the ground up attention to detail has been incorporated into the construction, Energy efficient Pella windows, electric in conduit, high efficiency furnace w/humidifier & lifetime architecture shingles are just some of the standard features you'll pay extra for elsewhere. Construction has begun! Purchaser to choose finishes and brick from builders samples. Representative photos of a prior build.
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $450,000
