 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $454,900

3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $454,900

QUALITY NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING SOON!!!UPGRADES INSIDE AND OUT with OVER 1,800 SQ FT and FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT roughed-in for 3/4 Bath! Enter to 3/4 inch BEAUTIFUL OAK FLOORING throughout, gorgeous trim work, beautiful custom Sherwin Williams paint colors, large Pella double-hung premium windows, and added recessed lighting. STUNNING KITCHEN complete with custom cabinetry with crown molding, pantry, QUARTZ countertops with stainless under-mount sink, and FULL Whirlpool Stainless Appliances Package. LARGE Master suite w/ tray ceiling, large upgraded walk-in closet, ceramic tiled shower w/ glass door, and QUARTZ double sink vanity with Delta fixtures. 50 Gal. WATER HEATER, WATER SOFTENER, FINISHED GARAGE, AND WASHER/DRYER AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!PERFECTION AND PREMIUM FINISHES FROM TOP TO BOTTOM!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts