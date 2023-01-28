3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $454,900

QUALITY NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING SOON!!!UPGRADES INSIDE AND OUT with OVER 1,800 SQ FT and FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT roughed-in for 3/4 Bath! Enter to 3/4 inch BEAUTIFUL OAK FLOORING throughout, gorgeous trim work, beautiful custom Sherwin Williams paint colors, large Pella double-hung premium windows, and added recessed lighting. STUNNING KITCHEN complete with custom cabinetry with crown molding, pantry, QUARTZ countertops with stainless under-mount sink, and FULL Whirlpool Stainless Appliances Package. LARGE Master suite w/ tray ceiling, large upgraded walk-in closet, ceramic tiled shower w/ glass door, and QUARTZ double sink vanity with Delta fixtures. 50 Gal. WATER HEATER, WATER SOFTENER, FINISHED GARAGE, AND WASHER/DRYER AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!PERFECTION AND PREMIUM FINISHES FROM TOP TO BOTTOM!