EXQUISITE is the only way to describe this 3 bedroom 3 full bathroom maintenance free half duplex with upgrades galore! The kitchen is nothing short of amazing with leathered granite countertops, black slate stainless appliances, soft close upgraded cabinets, and under cabinet lighting. All the lighting on the main level has been upgraded as well and it will definitely impress! The primary suite is oversized and even has room for a couch or chaise to relax after a long day. Both bathrooms have been custom tiled to perfection and will make you feel like you are visiting the spa. All the floors on the main level have been upgraded to luxury laminate and they are in impeccable condition. The laundry room is finished with upgraded cabinets and washer and dryer stay with the home. The basement is fully finished and boasts a LARGE rec room, perfect for entertaining, and the 3rd bedroom and bathroom. The yard is fully fenced in, fully landscaped and just waiting to be your backyard oasis!