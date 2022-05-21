 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $499,900

3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $499,900

*PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION!* Welcome to THE TYLER at Greystone, St. John's newest single family all RANCH COMMUNITY! This 3BD, 2BA design greets you w/soaring ceilings in foyer! OPEN CONCEPT kitchen w/island, great rm & dinette overlooking covered patio make entertaining a breeze! Standard features include maple cabinetry w/soft close doors & drawers, GRANITE, & main lvl laundry. ALSO STANDARD ARE SOLID CORE DOORS, ANDERSON 200 SERIES WINDOWS, OVERSIZED TRIM & CASINGS, FRAMED 4TH BEDRM & BATH IN BASEMENT, LANDSCAPE PACKAGE W/IRRIGATION, GENEROUS LIGHTING ALLOWANCE, maintenance free LP SMARTSIDE, finished insulated garage with 3 car option, & high efficiency HVAC. Approx 7-9 mo build time. OTHER FLOOR PLANS AVAILABLE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING & IN/IL BORDER! High quality, attention to detail, standards that are most builders upgrades,& the ability to customize this home with your unique touch is what sets this builder apart! More photos coming soon!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts