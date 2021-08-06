 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $522,500

Homes by Dutch Mill presents this proposed, NEW CONSTRUCTION, RANCH HOME! OUTSTANDING CURB APPEAL AND QUALITY CONSTRUCTION in St. John with IMPRESSIVE details and an OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN. Vaulted GREAT ROOM, chef's kitchen, custom cabinetry, granite countertops. An ABUBNDANCE OF WINDOWS overlooking the EXPANSIVE yard with a COVERED PORCH! LOW TAXES, QUIET, CUL-DE- SAC STREET AND CONVENIENT LOCATION. ST. JOHN SCHOOL DISTRICT.

