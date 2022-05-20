3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $569,900

*READY IN DECEMBER 2022* Welcome to THE PEYTON at Greystone, St. John's newest single family RANCH COMMUNITY! MODERN FARMHOUSE 3BED, 2BA has gorgeous CURB APPEAL! Lovely front porch, HUGE GREAT RM, OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN has large island w/seating, maple cabinetry w/soft close doors & drawers, GRANITE/QUARTZ options, WI pantry, slider out to COVERED PATIO. Split floor plan offer a nice escape to main suite w/dual vanity sinks & WI closet. 2 additional Bedrms share adjacent bath. Standards: SOLID CORE DOORS, OVERSIZED BASE/CASINGS, FRAMED 4TH BDRM & BATH IN BASEMENT, LANDSCAPE PKG W/IRRIGATION, GENEROUS LIGHTING ALLOWANCE, maintenance free LP SMARTSIDE, 3 CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE & much more! CHOOSE YOUR LOT NOW! OTHER FLOOR PLANS AVAILABLE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING & IN/IL BORDER! High quality, attention to detail, standards that are most builders upgrades & the ability to customize this home with your unique touch is what sets this builder apart!