GORGEOUS BRAND NEW Ranch custom built home in St. John. Not a detail was spared in this beauty. Open concept! Main bedroom is on the main floor with an awesome attached bath. Lanai will be ready for all of your summer parties. Cozy fireplace located in the great room is dialed in for those upcoming cold winter nights. Spacious kitchen includes granite and all stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry. Lake Central School District. New 3 acre park coming soon to Parrish Ave. Estimated Completion October 7th. Professional photo's to come soon.