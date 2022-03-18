This ranch home in the Preserve is move-in ready! The open concept area features foyer, dining area and living room with a gas fireplace and built-ins. There is a beautiful adjoining kitchen with hickory cabinets, quartz countertops, and matching island. Laminate floors make for worry-free living with pets and active children. The ensuite is private with two more bedrooms on the opposite side of the house. All appliances stay including a washer and dryer in the laundry room on the main floor next to the mudroom. A large 25' x 12' 3-season sunroom offers a relaxing outdoorsy area. The 2,200+ sq. ft. basement is insulated & drywalled with painted floors & prepared for an additional bath. The three-car garage is finished and for weather emergencies you can rely on the whole-house backup generator. A black iron fence enhances the back yard with in-ground sprinklers. Home is under owner's warranty with builder. There's no waiting to enjoy life in this newer home. Call soon!
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $679,900
