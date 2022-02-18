This lovely ranch home in the Preserve is move-in ready! The open concept area features foyer, dining area and living room with a gas fireplace and built-ins. There is a beautiful adjoining kitchen with quartz countertops, matching island and large breakfast nook. The ensuite is separated for privacy with two more bedrooms on the opposite side of the house. All appliances stay including a washer and dryer in the laundry room on the main floor adjacent to the mudroom. A large 25' x 12' sunroom offers a relaxing outdoorsy area. The 2,200+ square foot basement is insulated and drywalled with painted floors. The three-car garage is finished and for weather emergencies you have a whole-house backup generator. A black iron fence enhances the back yard and the dog run for that special pet. There's no waiting to start enjoying life in this newer home. Call soon!
3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $685,000
