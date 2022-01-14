3 Bedroom Home in St. John - $700,000

Move in ready, energy efficient, new construction home located in The Preserve of St. John. 2,410 sf ranch with dual access/ready to finish 9' ceiling basement. Home features welcoming foyer with views of custom stair case to lower level and stone fireplace. Open concept design includes family room with 14' vaulted ceiling. Kitchen area with 8'x5' island, quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances. Dining area with adjoining access to covered patio providing evening sunset views. Master suite with custom design ceiling, bath area includes free standing tub, steam shower and walk in closet w/ organizer systems. (2) large bedrooms with coffered and vaulted ceiling designs, walk-in closets and organizers. Upgraded framing/thermal package: I-joist flooring, 2x6 full exterior w/ R-24 wall & R-50 ceiling. Oversized and finished/insulated (3) car garage with (2) storage areas. Trim package includes site finished white oak floors from entry to master bedroom, header details on windows.