This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch is a diamond in the rough. With a little paint and new flooring, this home has the potential to be a great investment or a lovely owner occupied home. Don't delay because this opportunity will not last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Victoria Schwarten previously won a due process against the district and Porter County Education Services during the summer of 2021.
The Indiana Department of Child Services is working to find the daughter temporary housing and care.
Dance has been a lifelong journey for Renn Arvanitis, a Schererville resident who almost didn't make the Ben-Gals cheerleaders due to a partial tear of a tendon in her foot, she said.
Detective Sgt. William Fazekas was shot and wounded about 1 p.m. Monday and underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his shoulder, Gary police said.
The Dyer Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for Jeanna Marie Macocha, who turns 31 years old in a few weeks.
"That's where I'm going to throw your body after I murder you," John M. Doty reportedly told the girl, according to charging documents.
"I keep bleeding and throwing up," defendant Kameron T. Cooks Jr. said. "I just want to know if my people know I'm here. Does anybody know I'm here?"
Parents have begun to express concerns about their children’s safety in the district, with some uncertain about what administration is doing to combat the issue.
First responders extricated the driver, who eventually came back to consciousness.
Traffic is slowly moving through the area but there will be heavy delays through Wednesday night.