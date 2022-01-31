 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $200,000

Pack your bags and move right in! This cozy renovated home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen has new granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel dishwasher and microwave. New carpet, vinyl, paint, and light fixtures all throughout the home! Call to schedule your showing today!

