Looking for some peace and serenity...and peace of mind? Inspections already completed on this secluded, elegant 2 story with a basement is perched on a wooded, 2.34 acre parcel at the end of a private road in UNION TWP! Covered porch welcomes you to a spacious 2-story foyer. Main level offers living room, formal dining room, and master suite, all with hardwood floors. A two-sided fireplace connects the living room to a country kitchen with access to composite deck with gas line for our grilling needs. Main level laundry, a powder room and storage closets complete the main level. Upstairs, you'll find 2 additional bedrooms (each with 2 closets!), a hardwood hallway, full bath, and walk-in attic storage. Unfinished basement offers equity potential with daylight egress windows and a large workshop area. Oversize garage provides ample room for 2 cars, mowers, and toys. This home boasts GORGEOUS views throughout,Anderson windows,gutter guards, and daily visits from deer, fox, and turkeys.
3 Bedroom Home in Valparaiso - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.
- Updated
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez denied the allegations, saying it was "important to note that these are not allegations of political corruption."
- Updated
Keontrell S. Gill, 19, was arrested after he returned to the woman's apartment with $120 he allegedly promised her so she would not call police, court records state.
- Updated
The driver, Eric White, 20, is currently in Lake County Jail and criminal charges are pending against him.
- Updated
The woman died at a hospital after she was struck by gunfire at a Merrillville shooting range.
- Updated
A 24-year-old Chesterton woman found in her vehicle in a ditch was more than three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.
- Updated
Supporters of the plan said it's unconscionable the state of Indiana conditions the exercise of a constitutional right on the need to obtain a license from the state police before doing so.
- Updated
The woman's boyfriend was charged Saturday with felony neglect of a dependent, two counts of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license.
- Updated
A quirk in Indiana's turn signal statutes that leaves pretty much every motorist at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time is poised to be corrected this year.
- Updated
Amid a rise in the Omicron variant and COVID-19 infections, another big-box store in Northwest Indiana is taking the rare step of temporarily shuttering for a deep clean and sanitization.