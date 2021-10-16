NOT YET BUILT. Photos of prior build. The FIRETHORN features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware and lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free!
3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The mother told police the 4-year-old was kept in the basement for days at a time and that food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.
- Updated
Blake M. Neyhart, 22, of Hobart, is accused of leaving an adult-sized handprint on the boy's face Aug. 29 and causing a laceration to the boy's forehead that was so deep medical staff at a local hospital could see the boy's skull.
- Updated
"The Region has lost a visionary, a builder of homes and commercial properties."
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
A John Doe was found dead in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood Sunday.
- Updated
"I asked Debra (Jarvis) why she had been in the residence," police said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question) pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.' "
- Updated
At 12:23 p.m. police responded to a vehicle hitting a house at 1211 W. 149th St., said said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
- Updated
Lyft driver Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, cooperated during the robbery, but one of the defendants shot him anyway, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
- Updated
LaPorte County police had turned to the public for help in locating Alan D. Morgan, 28, after a child's body was found shortly before 3 a.m. at a home in rural Union Township.