NOT YET BUILT. Photos of prior build. The FIRETHORN features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware and lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free!
3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $372,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
U.S. Steel plans to blow up permanently idled stacks at its Gary Works steel mill, starting Wednesday.
- Updated
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
- Updated
Under Senate Bill 124, the 200-foot minimum turn signal distance would be deleted and replaced with a directive that motorists signal all turns and lane changes "a reasonable time" before completing them.
Dangerous travel conditions are also possible. Bands of heavy lake effect snow Wednesday night through Thursday could also impact Interstate 80/94.
Richard F. Zackiewicz, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, is facing felony charges of child molesting, child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
- Updated
Carie Rippe has ties to the Portage and Chesterton areas, and is believed to frequent area hotels, police said.
- Updated
"We chose to put him into a new preschool, he is nowhere near where he needs to be to enter kindergarten."
- Updated
No one was injured Monday when a car with five people inside apparently careened out-of-control and crashed into a garage, landing sideways on top of a classic 1941 Chevrolet street rod.
- Updated
U.S. 30 is now open to traffic, McFalls said.
- Updated
"There is a certain style to the town and we are not looking to go far away from what St. John is."