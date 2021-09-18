 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $389,900

Slated for completion EARLY DECEMBER. The AZALEA, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, has an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, Large walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts