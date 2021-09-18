Slated for completion EARLY DECEMBER. The AZALEA, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, has an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, Large walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware & lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish), and full 8' basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free!
3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $389,900
