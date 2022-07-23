NOT YET BUILT. Photos of prior build. The FIRETHORN features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Standard features include a large great room with vaulted ceiling, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, pantry, stainless steel microwave & dishwasher (options available), main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath, walk-in closet, bathrooms include white quartz vanity tops, black or brushed nickel hardware and lighting, white ceilings plus one paint color included (eggshell finish). Exterior features include full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding and cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, covered porch, patio or deck (specific to plan). Basement options available. Tired of shoveling snow and mowing grass? Our community is maintenance free!
3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $391,000
